Air carriers releases flight schedules for Oman-India route

Muscat: Several air carriers have announced the schedule of flights from Oman to India. The schedule was announced as India lifted the suspension imposed on international passenger flights.

Low-budget air carrier, Go First will operate three flights a week to Kannur from March 27 and 4 flights a week to Mumbai from April 3. Flights from Mumbai to Muscat will leave at 22:55 and arrive in Oman at 12:30am on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Similarly, flights from Muscat will depart the capital at 1:30 in the morning and arrive at 5:45 in Mumbai on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Flights to Kannur will leave Muscat at 11:50, arriving in India at 16:45 on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. It will depart from Kannur at 8:30, arriving in Muscat in the morning at 10:50. This schedule will then be expanded to daily flights to both cities, starting 23 April, 2022.

The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air will operate flights to eight cities – Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai – in India from March 27. Oman Air will use its Boeing 737-800 aircrafts for the services to six cities except Mumbai and Kozhikode. The airline will use Boeing 737-900 for the service to Kozhikode and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be used in the Mumbai route.