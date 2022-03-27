China and Nepal study feasibility to establish cross-border power grid.

Officials stated on Saturday that China and Nepal will conduct a feasibility study to build a high-voltage power transmission line across the Himalayas to promote the exchange of electric power.

Following negotiations in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Nepali counterpart Narayan Khadka witnessed the signing of an agreement.

During the dry season, Nepal experiences electricity shortages, and the planned infrastructure would alleviate the situation by importing power from China.

In recent years, Beijing has spent millions of dollars in Nepal to develop or upgrade highways, airports, power plants, and hospitals in order to establish good relations with the country that serves as a natural buffer between China and India.

Under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, which Nepal joined in 2017, China and Nepal agreed to perform a feasibility study for a railway network in 2019. Officials claim that no progress has been made to that purpose.