‘Elon Musk suggests new Twitter-competing platform’: Read on…

Billionaire Elon Musk seems to have suggested a new platform to compete with Twitter in a series of tweets. Oftentimes, users’ accounts are suspended when they express their opinions on the platform. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently asked his 79.1 million followers, ‘Is there a need for a new platform?’ The tweet was liked over 100,000 times. Within two hours of the post going live, it was shared over 9,000 times.

Musk’s suggestion appears to have been inspired by responses to an informal poll, in which he asked users if they believed Twitter facilitated free speech. According to Musk, ‘Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter adheres to this principle?’ While giving his followers yes and no options, he asked them to vote carefully because the ‘consequences of this poll’ would be significant.

So far, 2,035,924 votes have been cast. More than 29.6% of people responded yes, while 70.4% said no. The billionaire also asked users earlier whether Twitter’s algorithm should be open-sourced. Over 82% of respondents agreed it should be. Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, has also endorsed it. Musk should buy out the platform, as well, according to one user. He responded by saying, ‘Haha that would be sickkk’.