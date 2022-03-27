iQoo launches iQoo U5x: Know the specifications

Beijing: Chinese smartphone makers, iQoo launched its new 4G smartphone iQoo U5x in China. The 4GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,700) and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,100). It is available in two colours- Polar Blue and Star Black.

The new smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and runs on Android 11-based Origin OS . It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It has a dual camera setup on the rear and a 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch LCD panel display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The smartphone comes with a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.