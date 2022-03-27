‘Modi Story’: An online collection of Narendra Modi anecdotes!

Volunteers have launched a website titled ‘Modi Story’ that curates a collection of anecdotes about Prime Minister Narendra Modi collected from people who have worked with him over the years – from his days as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker to becoming Prime Minister of India.

According to the website, these stories of Modi through the eyes of those who have seen him are inspirational and will and will boost self-confidence. In addition to the stories collected by these volunteers, they have also invited people to share their experiences via their website form.

In ‘Modi Story’, a range of people share anecdotes, from spiritual leaders to politicians to athletes. There is a video shared by the group on Twitter that features anecdotes from gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra, Juna Akhara Mahamandleshwar Avdheshanand Giri, and classical dancer Sonal Mansingh. According to a video posted on the group’s website, Gujarati advertising entrepreneur Ajit Shah commented that Modi still has the same degree of affection for families he has known for decades.

Neeraj Chopra said in a video, ‘After the Olympics, all athletes and support staff were called by him. It didn’t feel like we were talking to the prime minister of the country. He talked personally to everyone, knew all about us, and it felt very nice. His candid behavior was very nice’. A number of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have shared Modi Story’s videos on social media, including Union minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and MP Tejasvi Surya.