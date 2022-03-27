Qatar and Gates Foundation to spend $200 million for climate-adaptive agriculture

Qatar, a major gas producer, and the Gates Foundation will invest up to $200 million over the next two years to help developing-country farmers prepare for climate change.

According to Mark Suzman, chief executive officer of the Gates Foundation, the new partnership, which was announced on Sunday at a conference in the Gulf Arab state, focuses on introducing climate-adaptive farming methods and technology to communities that rely on agriculture for both food and income, primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa.

‘We’re trying to help those people grapple with the reality of climate change now and, in some ways, help insulate them from the future consequences of climate change,’ he told the media, adding that climate change can push them deeper into poverty.

The alliance, for example, aims to introduce low-income women farmers in Africa to dual-use chickens that are bred for both food and egg production. The hens have been bred to be productive in a wide range of climates.

‘We are already seeing more frequent droughts, more frequent floods, and less predictable weather as a result of climate change,’ Suzman added.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a large charitable organisation that works to alleviate poverty and unfairness. Suzman said the cooperation will be funded 50-50 with Qatar’s national fund for development.