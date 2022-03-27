DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUttar PradeshLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

SpiceJet launches new domestic service

Lucknow: India based private air carrier, SpiceJet launched Gorakhpur-Varanasi flight under the UDAN scheme. The service was  inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 27 via video conferencing. Union civil aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia participated in the function from Gwalior.

SpiceJet  deployed Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes for the service. It will will take around 25 minutes to cover the distance between Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

The air carrier also launched Hyderabad-Puducherry-Hyderabad, Varanasi-Kanpur-Varanasi and Varanasi-Patna  services under the UDAN scheme. The airline has also launched eight industry-first flights including those on Jaipur-Dharamshala and Tirupati-Shirdi sectors. At present, SpiceJet operates 63 daily flights under the UDAN scheme.

