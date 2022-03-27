Virgin Atlantic announces new flight service from Delhi

New Delhi: London based air carrier, Virgin Atlantic announced a new flight service connecting Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi and Heathrow in London. The service will begin from June 1. This is the second direct flight service in the route operated by Virgin Atlantic.

Boeing 787-900 having 258 seats will be used for the service. India is the third largest market for airline. The air carrier also announced that its Mumbai-London flight will depart in the noon.

Virgin Atlantic is also offering a flexible booking policy. Under the policy, customers will be allowed to change their flights with no change fee until December 31, 2023. Together with Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic will offer seamless connections between Delhi and the USA via Heathrow.