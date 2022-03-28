8-year-old girl molested on pretext of giving chocolates; Maulvi arrested

Palghar: A maulvi was arrested on charges of sexually abusing a 8-year-old girl child in Maharashtra’s Palghar, after she was being abducted and molested, police officials informed.

According to police officials, the incident took place on Sunday here when the minor girl was abducted and sexually assaulted by the man. The maulvi lured away the girl on the promise of chocolates and molested her. The accused was caught in the act by locals and handed over to the police.

An FIR was filed in the Waliv Police station charging the accused under the section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused is in judicial custody and will be presented in court today.