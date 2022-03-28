Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower marginally in the commodity market. As per market experts, the expectations over the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and strengthening of the US dollar influenced the investors.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading down 0.24% or Rs 126 at Rs 51,750 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading lower by 0.44% or Rs 304 at Rs 68,532 per kg.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is priced at Rs 38,360, lower by Rs 200. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4795, down by Rs 25.

In the international market, price of spot gold fell 0.5% to $ 1,947.90 per ounce. US gold futures were down by 0.2% at $ 1,949.70. Among other precious metals, silver fell by 1.2% to $ 25.21 per ounce, platinum shed 0.8% to $ 993.59 and palladium surged by 1.3% to $ 2,366.12.