‘Drive My Car ‘ from Japan wins Oscar for best international feature film

‘Drive My Car,’ a Japanese drama about a widower theatre performer dealing with his past, won the Academy Award for best international feature film on Sunday.

The three-hour film follows Hidetoshi Nishijima, an actor and director who is forced to confront the demons lurking under the supposedly ideal surface of his marriage after his wife passes away.

While directing a multi-lingual performance of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s ‘Uncle Vanya’ in Hiroshima, he forms a fragile connection with his teenage chauffeur.

‘Drive My Car,’ directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, is based on a short tale by Haruki Murakami.

Hamaguchi praised some of the production companies of the film for ‘taking my car to the United States’ as he accepted the trophy.

‘What I found fascinating was how the closeness is brought into the car through the long chats between the protagonists,’ Hamaguchi told Reuters in Cannes, where the film received a screenwriting award.