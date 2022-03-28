Indian Railways cancels, short-terminates several trains: Here is the full list

New Delhi: The Northeast Railway Zone has cancelled, short-terminated and diverted several trains. The trains were cancelled due to non-interlocking work at the Phephana-Chitbaragaon-Tajpur Dehma-Karimuddin railway stations.

Here is the full list of trains that have been cancelled, short-terminated or diverted:

Cancelled trains:

05445/05446- Chapra- Varanasi City- Chapra unreserved special passenger train- up to April 3, 2022

05170- Varanasi City- Ballia unreserved special passenger train- March 30 to April 3, 2022

05159- Ballia- Varanasi City unreserved special passenger train- March 31 to April 3, 2022

05171- Ballia- Shahganj unreserved special passenger train- April 1 to April 3, 2022

05172- Shahganj- Ballia unreserved special passenger train- April 2 to April 4, 2022

05146- Siwan- Chapra unreserved special passenger train- April 3, 2022

05135- Chapra- Aunrihar unreserved special passenger train- April 3, 2022

Short-terminated trains:

13122 Ghazipur City- Kolkata Express-depart from Ghazipur city on March 28, 2022, and start from Ballia.

04056 Anand Vihar Terminus- Ballia special train departs from Anand Vihar Terminus on March 30, 2022, and ends in Ghazipur city.

04055 Ballia- Anand Vihar Terminus Special passenger train will depart from Ballia and start from Ghazipur city.

Route Diversion:

12562 New Delhi-Jaynagar Express- departing from New Delhi on March 28, 29, 30 and April 2 will be diverted via Aunrihar-Mau-Phephana route.

15054 Lucknow- Chapra Express- departing from Lucknow Junction on March 28, 30, 31 and April 1 will be diverted via Aunrihar-Mau-Phephana route.

14016 Anand Vihar terminus- Raxaul Express – departing from Anand Vihar terminus on April 1, 2022 will be diverted via Aunrihar-Mau-Phephana route.

05135 Chapra- Aunrihar unreserved special train- departing from Chapra will be diverted via Phephana-Mau-Aunrihar route till April 2, 2022.

15115 Chapra-Delhi Express – departing from Chapra on April 2, 2022 will be diverted via Chapra- Bhatni-Mau route.

14523 Barauni- Ambala Express- departing from March 28 and 31, 2022 will be diverted via Phephana-Mau-Aunrihar route.