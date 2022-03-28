IRCTC announces ‘Char Dham Yatra’ package: Check fare and other details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced tour package to Char Dham. The journey will begin from Nagpur on May 14. Passengers will be brought to Delhi via flight and then will be taken to Haridwar, Barkot, Gangotri, Guptkashi, Haridwar, Janki Chatti, Kedarnath, Sonprayag, Uttarkashi and Badrinath. The tour will end on May 25.

The package costs Rs 58,900 per person for a package of 12 nights and 11 days. It will cover Badrinath, Barkot, Gangotri, Guptkashi, Haridwar, Janki Chatti, Kedarnath, Sonprayag, Uttarkashi and Yamunotri. Passengers would be provided complimentary breakfast and dinner. Bus and car facilities will be available during the entire journey.

Bookings can be done online by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.