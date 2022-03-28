Israeli Prime Naftali Bennett tests positive for Covid 19

Tel Aviv: Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for Covid-19. His office said that he is feeling well and currently is under home isolation.

Bennett was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to 5 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit was due to take place on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Israel and India. This will be his first visit to the country in his capacity as the prime minister.

Israel is experiencing a marginal increase in Covid-19 infections. Bennett and nearly half of Israel have received three vaccinations against the infection.