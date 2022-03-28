Junta leader of Myanmar vows no discussions with ‘terrorists’ in the opposition.

During a speech on Armed Forces Day, Myanmar’s junta commander claimed that the military would not talk with ‘terrorist’ opposition forces, vowing to annihilate them, as opponents of last year’s coup promised to fight on.

For the second year since ousting Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government on February 1, 2021, the military, known as the Tatmadaw, celebrated with a parade of troops and weapons in the capital, Naypyitaw.

On Sunday morning, anti-coup demonstrators marched through Myanmar’s streets, holding placards that said ‘uproot the fascist military.’

In his speech, Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing opposed any dialogue with the ‘terrorist’ opposition. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ five-point peace plan asks for negotiations on all parties, but there has been little movement so far.

‘I would want to state that the Tatmadaw will no longer consider negotiations with terrorist groups and their sympathisers for the murder of innocent people… and will eradicate them to the finish,’ he stated.