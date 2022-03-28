Mammootty extends heart-warming birthday wishes to Ram Charan

Megastar Mammootty extended his heart-warming birthday wishes to Tollywood Superstar Ram Charan and also congratulated him for the terrific success of his recently released film ‘RRR’.

‘Happy Birthday Dear @AlwaysRamCharan! Wishing you a great year ahead. Congrats on the Terrific Success of @RRRMovie, Hearing great things. Stay Blessed’, the Mollywood legend tweeted, along with a dashing picture of Ram Charan.

Meanwhile on the unversed, ‘RRR’ is SS Rajamouli’s directorial. It also features Jr NTR in the lead role. Critics and fans of the two stars have credited their acting in the movie as their ‘career’s best performance’. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have played cameos in the magnum opus that has earned Rs 257 crore worldwide on day one of its release on Friday.