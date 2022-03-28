‘My pride’: Chiranjeevi pens heart-felt Bday note for son Ram Charan; Shares pics

Proud father- Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela extended heart-felt birthday wishes for his son Ram Charan, who has been setting the benchmarks high with his spectacular performances on-screen.

Celebrating his superstar son’s 37th birthday, Chiranjeevi dug out two then-and-now pictures featuring the priceless bond of the father-son duo. The first picture is a childhood picture of Ram Charan where he could be seen sitting in his father’s lap. The snap that seems to be taken at one of the movie sets, features Chiranjeevi adorably touching his toddler son’s nose. Meanwhile, the second picture is the latest behind-the-scenes snap from the father-son duo’s upcoming action-drama ‘Acharya’. Notably, the poses are strikingly similar in both pictures.

??????? ?? ????? ?????? ?????? Birthday Wishes ??????? ???? ?????? ????????????. ????? ? occasion ?? @AlwaysRamCharan ???? ????

— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 27, 2022

‘It feels new for me to wish my son Ram Charan on social media’, the megastar captioned the post. ‘But, on this occasion, I’m sharing a picture with my son. As a son, He makes me proud and he is my pride. #HBDRamcharan’, he added.

Ram Charan is currently basking in the praises for his recently released SS Rajamouli directorial magnum opus ‘RRR’, which also features Jr NTR in the lead role. Critics and fans of the two stars have credited their acting in the movie as their ‘career’s best performance’. Chiranjeevi also praised the entire team for delivering their best performances in the movie.