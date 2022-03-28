Pramod Sawant sworn in as Chief Minister of Goa for 2nd consecutive term

Panaji: Pramod Sawant on Monday took oath as the Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium. Vishwajeet Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Atanasio Monserrate, and Govind Gaude also took oath as Ministers today.

BJP's Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaude, & Atanasio Monserrate, take oath as Goa's cabinet ministers. pic.twitter.com/CowfGUeED5 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

The key attendees in the ceremony included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Haryana CM ML Khattar and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. In the recently concluded state polls, the BJP won 20 seats, one short of the majority in the 40-member House. Three independent MLAs and two legislators of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have extended support to the BJP.

The 48-year-old Sawant is an MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa. He was elected Speaker of the Legislative Assembly when the BJP formed its government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar in 2017. He was sworn-in as the chief minister for the first time in March 2019 after Parrikar’s death.

Mr Sawant, an Ayurveda medical practitioner, was at the helm when the coastal state faced the COVID-19 pandemic along with other parts of the country. Sawant holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery from Ganga Education Society’s Ayurvedic College in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. His wife Sulakshana heads the BJP Mahila Morcha in Goa.