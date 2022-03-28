Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle lower for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for the fourth day in a row. BSE Sensex fell 253 points or 0.44% to 57,109. NSE Nifty slipped 69 points or 0.40% down to 17,084.Nifty Midcap 100 edged 0.03% up and Nifty Small-cap shares shed 0.31%.

9 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,103 shares advanced and 1,738 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Maruti, PowerGrid, SUn Pharma, ITC, Tata Steel, PVR, INOX Leisure and Sun Pharma. The top losers in the market were HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Dr Reddy’s and UPL.