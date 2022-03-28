Union Minister Scindia touches feet of ‘Safai Devta’ to seek blessings in Gwalior

On social media, a video of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia caressing the feet of a woman sweeper in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, to seek her blessings has gone viral.

The city of Gwalior has frequently ranked low in terms of cleanliness. The municipal administration has been regularly urging sanitation personnel to enhance the city’s Swachh Survekshan rating this year.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was at Gwalior for the Gwalior Municipal Corporation’s Swachhta Samman event. The minister got down from the stage during the event and brought a woman sweeper named Babita on the stage with him. He offered her a shawl and touched her feet to seek blessing. Scindia also hugged the old woman to express his appreciation for her 25 years of service.

The Minister said, ‘Under the leadership of PM Modi, walking on the footprints of our father of India, Mahatma Gandhi, It is our duty to encourage and motivate these workers. They are Safai Devta’.

This isn’t the first time a BJP politician has done anything like this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have both publicly caressed the sweepers’ feet before this.