‘I hope Will comes to Lock Upp’: Kangana Ranaut defends Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith took home the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in King Richard at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night. However, the image of him hitting host Chris Rock on the stage for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith has gone viral. Will’s actions have polarised the public, with many taking to social media to voice their displeasure. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the incident.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of Will smacking Chris and offered her support for the latter. She said, ‘If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did. bada** move…hope he comes to my #lockup’.

Lock Upp is a reality programme hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The Ekta Kapoor show has become one of the most popular reality shows on OTT, airing on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

Kangana Ranaut isn’t the only Indian star to respond to Will Smith’s actions on social media, for which he eventually apologised to the Academy. Unlike Kangana, Gauahar Khan and Neetu Kapoor criticised Will as they reacted to the controversy in a tweet.