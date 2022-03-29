Indian railways to serve special ‘Vrat Thali’ for Navratri 2022; See the prices here…

April 2 marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri. Many people keep nine-day fasts during Chaitra Navratri and worship the goddess. There are times, however, when people cannot consume the food they need because of their restricted diets.

In light of this, IRCTC and Indian Railways will serve fasting people food on passenger trains starting April 2. Indian Railways began taking reservations for this service on March 28. People traveling by train during this period can order food for their special Navratri diet.

IRCTC will start giving the option of fasting thali on tickets booked from March 28, which can be selected along with the booking of the ticket. Similarly, those who have booked tickets earlier and want a fasting thali can order food by e-catering or by calling number 1323.

There will be no onion and garlic on the IRCTC fasting plate. Instead of using normal salt in food, rock salt will be used. In addition to this, the fasting menu includes lassi, fresh juice, buckwheat pakoras, vegetables and puri, tea, sweets made from milk, and dry fruit kheer.

The price of the fasting thali is being kept at Rs 125 to Rs 200 by IRCTC. Several trains, including Rajdhani, Duronto, Shatabdi, will offer this service. Special Navratri plates will be available only to passengers; this facility will not be available at the stalls at the station.