‘Misuse of probe agencies’: Mamta Banerjee calls for opposition meet over

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the opposition leaders across the country alleging misuse of central agencies by the ruling BJP, and has called for a meeting to discuss a ‘way forward’.

In the letter sent on Sunday, the Bengal CM alleged that he BJP government at the Centre used central agencies to target opposition leaders ‘just when elections are around the corner’ anywhere in the country. ‘I urge that everyone of us come together for a meeting to deliberate on the way forward at a place as per everyone’s convenience and suitability. The need of the hour is for all progressive forces in this country to come together and fight this oppressive force’, she wrote.

The letter emerged on a day her nephew, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had summoned him today in a coal scam case. ‘Central agencies such as the ED, CBI, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Income Tax Department are being used to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for vendetta’, Mamata Banerjee wrote in the letter. ‘We all must resist the ruling BJP’s intention to misuse these central agencies with the sole intent of suppressing opposition leaders. Central agencies are jolted to action just when elections are round the corner’, the Bengal Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also alleged that ‘people are not getting justice’ because of ‘biased political interferences’. ‘I have the highest regards for the judiciary. But at present due to certain biased political interferences, people are not getting justice which is a dangerous trend in our democracy. In our democratic system, judiciary, media and public are important pillars. If any part is disrupted, the system collapses’, she added in the letter.