New rules Guidelines to serve food in eateries announced in UAE

Sharjah: The Sharjah Municipality announced new guidelines for serving food in eateries during the holy month of Ramadan. The civic authority said that eateries that have permit can serve food till the call for the Asr prayer.

The service is limited to off-site food only and customers are not allowed inside dining halls. Earlier the authority also announced that it will allow Iftar tents. Iftar tents were banned for last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. But people must observe social distance of at least one metre from one another inside the tents. Iftar tents must be designed in the form of a canopy that is open from all sides or be air-conditioned.

The civic authority also issued new rules for displaying Iftar snacks in front of eateries. As per the guidelines issued by the civic body, food items must be displayed on the pavement in front of the eateries, provided it is not a sand area. Snacks must be displayed in an airtight glass cabinet laced in stainless steel containers. They must be covered with aluminum foil or food-grade plastic.