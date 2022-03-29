Nuclear weapons will be used only in case of ‘threat to existence of state’: Russia says

Russia would resort to nuclear weapons only in the case of a ‘threat to the existence’ of the state, and not as a result of the current conflict with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said PBS in an interview on Monday. ‘But any outcome of the operation (in Ukraine), of course is not a reason for usage of a nuclear weapon’, Peskov said.

‘We have a security concept that very clearly states that only when there is a threat for existence of the state, in our country, we can use and we will actually use nuclear weapons to eliminate the threat for the existence of our country’, Peskov explained.