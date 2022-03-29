Ramadan 2022: Ajman ruler orders release of 82 prisoners

Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 82 prisoners from the punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate. The decision was announced as gesture by the Ruler of Ajman to provide prisoners to begin a new life ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier, rulers of Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi issued similar orders. Abu Dhbai ruler and President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 540 prisoners. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has pardoned 659 prisoners. His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 210 prisoners. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 345 prisoners.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Saturday, April 2. Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calendar. It is also believed to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month. Ramadan is expected to last 30 days this year. So, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on May 2.