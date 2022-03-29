Ramadan 2022: Rules to display Iftar snacks outside eateries announced in UAE

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced rules for displaying Iftar snacks in front of eateries. All restaurants, cafeterias and bakeries must have a permit from the Sharjah Municipality for displaying the snacks after the Asr prayer.

As per the guidelines issued by the civic body, food items must be displayed on the pavement in front of the eateries, provided it is not a sand area. Snacks must be displayed in an airtight glass cabinet laced in stainless steel containers. They must be covered with aluminum foil or food-grade plastic.

Also Read: Virat Kohli tops the list of India’s ‘most valuable celebrity’

Displaying snacks and food items outside eateries is a common sight across the UAE during the holy month. It was banned in Sharjah in 2021 and 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.