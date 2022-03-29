Ramadan 2022: Sharjah ruler orders release of 210 prisoners

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 210 prisoners from correctional and penal facilities ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, extended his deepest gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for the generous pardon.

Rulers of the seven emirates in the UAE usually offer pardons to hundreds of prisoners each year during Ramadan. The decision is in line with humanitarian efforts to rehabilitate prisoners and ease the burden on their families.

Also Read: New rules Guidelines to serve food in eateries announced in UAE

Earlier, rulers of Dubai and Abu Dhabi issued similar orders. Abu Dhabi ruler and President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 540 prisoners. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has pardoned 659 prisoners.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Saturday, April 2. Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calendar. It is also believed to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month. Ramadan is expected to last 30 days this year. So, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on May 2.