Sri Lankan Navy arrests four fishermen from Tamil Nadu

Rameswaram: Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday for alleged maritime boundary violation, a fisheries official informed. They were picked up near Katchatheevu in the early hours. One boat was also seized by the Lankan navy, the official added.

The latest arrests come after several fishermen from the state were arrested by Sri Lanka on multiple occasions since February this year. Last week, Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 16 fishermen from Rameswaram and Mandapam in Tamil Nadu and their two boats, according to Q branch police.

Earlier on February 12, the Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 12 Rameswaram-based fishermen and two fishing boats after they had gone fishing across the border in the Palk Bay.