Taliban shuts down Radio station in Kandahar; Journalists arrested

Kandahar: The Taliban closed a radio station named Voice of the Nation in Kandahar on Monday after arresting the journalists. ‘The Afghanistan Intelligence Center says Taliban intelligence stormed the Voice of the Nation radio station in Kandahar on Monday morning and arrested three local journalists. The Reporters’ Center reports that the Taliban have closed the radio after capturing reporters’, a local media tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, the Taliban have arrested an Afghan journalist in Kandahar province for unknown reasons, media reported. According to a TOLO news report, the family of journalist, Mirwais Atal, said that he is still being held by the Islamic group. Atal is director of Zema Radio in Kandahar. ‘My son is neither a criminal, nor a gunman, nor has he worked in the previous government. He is an ordinary person and a journalist, he should be released as soon as possible’, said Maria, mother of Mirwais Atal.

The ban is the latest in a series of restrictions the Islamist group has imposed on Afghan media to stifle freedom of expression since taking control of the country last August. The Taliban also had banned British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Voice of America (VOA) broadcast services in Afghanistan. Rights groups have expressed serious concern over the recent arrests of journalists, TOLO news reported.

Also read: Singapore Court dismisses mentally challenged man’s appeal against death sentence

Media outlets say that 16 media workers have been arrested in the past month. ‘Over the past month, about sixteen media officials and journalists have been detained by the Islamic Emirate for interrogations or briefings’, said Jamil Weqar, head of the investigation committee of journalists. In 2021, the International Federation of Journalists named Afghanistan the deadliest country for journalists.