US General says Russia repeatedly fired hypersonic missiles at Ukraine

Russia has frequently launched hypersonic missiles at Ukrainian military targets, according to Air Force General Tod Wolters, the top US military commander in Europe.

Wolters stated that the missile launch was recorded repeatedly, during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

‘The majority of those strikes have been directed at specified military objectives,’ Wolters explained.

Russia reported on March 19 that it had destroyed a significant weapons store in Ukraine’s western Ivano-Frankivsk area with hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles.