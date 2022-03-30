DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSVideo

Burqa-clad woman hurls bomb at Security camp in Kashmir; Gets caught on CCTV

Mar 30, 2022, 12:29 pm IST

 

Sopore: A woman clad in a burqa was caught on CCTV camera while throwing a bomb at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on yesterday evening.

The CCTV footage shows the woman stopping in the middle of the road and rummaging through the purse she was carrying. She then takes out the bomb from her bag and throws it at the CRPF camp. Thereafter, she runs away from the spot.

 

Police officials said that the bomb landed outside the security camp and caused no loss or injuries, adding that the area was immediately cordoned off after the attack. Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir said that the woman has been identified and a massive search operation is underway to trace her. ‘She will be arrested soon’, he added.

