Ramadan 2022: Gulf country announces decision on Iftar tables

Muscat: Oman has announced new rules for Iftar in the country. The Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 announced that the ban on providing Iftar will continue in the country. But the committee has exempted the restaurants or workplaces for employees. These will be permitted with preventive measures, like wearing face masks and practicing social distancing indoors.

Also Read: Ramadan 2022: Gulf country announces official working hours

Earlier the committee has announced that only vaccinated people will be allowed to attend the Taraweeh prayers in mosques. Non-vaccinated persons will be prohibited entry, including children under the age of12. Wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing in closed places including mosques will continue.