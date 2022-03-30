Ramadan 2022: Gulf country issues new rules for Taraweeh prayers

Muscat: The Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 in Oman has issued new rules for Taraweeh prayers during holy month of Ramadan. As per the new guidelines, only vaccinated people will be allowed to attend the Taraweeh prayers in mosques.

Non-vaccinated persons will be prohibited entry, including children under the age of12. Wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing in closed places including mosques will continue. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Tarawih prayers were suspended two years ago due to Covid-19 pandemic. Tarawih prayer is a special prayer performed after every evening’s last daily prayer (isha) during the holy month of Ramadan. It is one of the specialties of Ramadan. For the entire month, Muslims line up at night to observe a number of optional rakats of prayers and listen to and reflect on the recitation of the Quran.