Russia sues Google for not removing banned content

On Tuesday, Russia’s communications regulator announced that it had filed two administrative complaints against Alphabet Inc’s Google for failing to delete banned content from its YouTube video-sharing platform, accusing the company of brazenly spreading misleading information.

For repeat offences, Roskomnadzor warned that Google may be penalised up to 8 million roubles ($91,533), or up to 20 percent of the company’s annual revenue in Russia.

According to the report, YouTube has become a key platform in the ‘information war’ against Russia.

Since sending troops into Ukraine on February 24, Russia has restricted access to Twitter’s and Meta Platforms’ flagship Facebook and Instagram services, as a simmering dispute with US technology giants has escalated into a battle to control information flows.

YouTube, which has blocked Russian state-funded media around the world, is under fire from Moscow, which accused it earlier this month of promoting ‘threats’ against Russian nationals.