‘Season for healing’: Jada Pinkett Smith shares cryptic message post slapping incident at Oscars

Washington: Amid the stirred controversies, Hollywood actor Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith has shared a cryptic message about healing after her husband slapped Chris Rock over a joke during the 2022 Oscars.

Jada took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and wrote, ‘This is a season for healing and I’m here for it’.

Her statement comes after Will had earlier issued an apology of his own for Rock and previously also apologised to the Academy for his behaviour.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who is also an actress, suffers from alopecia, and publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2018. Rock had quipped about Jada’s bald head while presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars during the ceremony. In a moment that triggered awkward silence and confusion in the Dolby Theatre, Smith strode up to Rock and slapped him, before returning to his seat alongside Jada and shouting profanities. Smith then yelled ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth’ twice, forcing the producers to bleep out several seconds of audio from the televised broadcast in the United States.

Also read: Academy launches official enquiry into Will Smith-Chris Rock slapping incident

Rock has not yet spoken out since the incident, and declined to press charges. Will, Jada and their family celebrated his Oscar win at an after-party where they danced and posed with the statuette. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued its own statement after the Oscars, which read- ‘The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world’.