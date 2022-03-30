Shamita Shetty meets Raqesh Bapat’s family in Pune amid breakup rumours

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fell in love with each other while participating in Bigg Boss OTT. After the show, the couple have made multiple public appearances, but they haven’t been seen together in a long time.

Several news outlets have stated that ShaRa has called their romance off and is no longer together. Amid breakup rumours, Raqesh’s sister Sheetal Bapat shared Shamita’s photos with them, as she had visited Pune with Raqesh to spend quality time with his family.

Click here to view the Instagram post

Shamita was seen standing with Raqesh, Sheetal and niece Isha Bapat in one of the pictures shared on Instagram on Sunday. In another, Shamita and Raqesh were hugging Isha, who was holding a puppy. Sheetal simply added a red heart and a hug emoji to the photos as the caption. A fan inquired, ‘toh rishta pakka?’.

Shamita-Raqesh have previously denied rumours of their split and assured ShaRa followers that they are still together.