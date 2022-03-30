Stock Market: Equity indices settle higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled higher for third day in a row. The signs of progress in Ukraine-Russia peace talks have supported the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex surged 740 points or 1.28%to close at 58,684. NSE Nifty climbed 173 points or 1% to settle at 17,498. Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.85% and small-cap surged 0.97%. 11 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,118 shares advanced and1,284 declined.

The top gainers in the market were HDFC Life, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Coffee, M&M, Nestle India and PowerGrid. The top losers in the market were ITC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Wipro, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and IndusInd Bank.