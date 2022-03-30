US issues travel advisory for India

Washington: The US State Department has issued anew advisory for India. The US authority urged all US citizens to be cautious while travelling to India. It also urged them to not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir and within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border.

‘Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Avoid all travel to this union territory (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh). Sporadic violence occurs particularly along the Line of Control (LoC) separating India and Pakistan, and in tourist destinations in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. The Indian government prohibits foreign tourists from visiting certain areas along the LoC’, the advisory issued by the State Department said.

The US government has decreased the risk of travel to India from Level 3 to Level 2. Earlier the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice due to Covid-19, indicating a low level of Covid-19 in India.