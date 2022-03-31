Gulf country eases face mask rules

Doha: Qatar government has eased several Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar. The new guidelines will come into force from April 2.

According to the guidelines, all citizens, residents, and visitors who have completed doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, those recovered from the disease and people whose health condition prevents them from taking the vaccine based on a medical report from the authorities determined by the Ministry of Public Health will be allowed to enter closed public places. Citizens, residents and visitors who did not complete or did not receive the Covid-19 vaccine are allowed to enter after conducting a rapid antigen test approved by the Ministry of Public Health. Closed public places include gyms, sports events, conferences, exhibitions and events

Face masks will not be mandatory in public places like inside shopping malls. But masks will be mandatory in closed places. All workers in facilities, whose nature of work requires being in open spaces and communicating with customers, must wear masks during their work period.