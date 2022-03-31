Indian Army performs an airborne drill: Netizens applaud troops ‘guts and pride’

The Indian Army recently performed an airborne drill, and a video of paratroopers maneuvering in the skies has gone viral. The film was released on Twitter by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence. The video shows men entering the aircraft, dressed in military uniforms, jumping out one by one, and landing on the ground with ease.

‘#IndianArmy conducted #AirborneExercise to validate Aerial Insertion & Rapid Response capabilities along #NorthernBorders. The Exercise entailed airlifting of Airborne troops, large scale drops, rapid regrouping, surveillance of critical targets & capture of objectives,’ read the tweet.

So far, the 25-second video has received over 38,000 views and over 3,000 likes. Netizens praised the warriors for their achievements. ‘It takes a lot Guts and Pride to jump from a moving plane from an altitude of 14000 Feet and above… The Paratroopers are Special..’

According to ANI, ‘about 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army’s Airborne Rapid Response teams carried out large-scale drops in the Siliguri Corridor on March 24 and 25 in an Airborne Exercise,’ citing Indian Army authorities.

The exercise conducted on March 25 was intended to validate aerial insertion and rapid response entailed airlifting of Airborne troops, large-scale drops, rapid regrouping, surveillance of critical targets, as per India Defense News. Earlier, the airborne exercise was conducted in Eastern Ladakh at 14,000 feet in November last year. It included combat-free jumps and integrated battle drills by airborne forces to validate rapid response capabilities.