Indian Meteorological Department predicts heatwave for next 5 days

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwave conditions in the national capital. The national weather agency said that the temperature in the national capital may rise up to 40 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days. It also informed that Central and West India may witness severe heatwave conditions for the next five days.

‘The temperature is going to rise till 39 degrees, it may reach 40 degrees also. Heatwave is there, it will continue for today and tomorrow including other parts of India. There will be a slight fall from April 1 and then again high temperatures will continue throughout’, said RK Jenamani, IMD official.

Also Read: Honor to launch two new laptops in India: know the specifications and price

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

IMD urged all people to avoid sun exposure as much as possible. The Labour ministry, Power ministry, Fire departments have also been alerted of the heatwave.