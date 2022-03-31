PM Modi will unveil the first India-Nepal passenger train on April 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to inaugurate the debut passenger train service on the broad-gauge line between India and Nepal on April 2 in the presence of a high-level Nepalese delegation, including Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, digitally through video conference.

According to a Kathmandu Post story, the Jaynagar–Kurtha cross-border railway link will be Nepal’s first modern railway service. The 35-kilometer-long cross-border railway link will connect Jaynagar in Bihar to Kurtha in Nepal and will be operational on April 2 with a five-coach DEMU train.

In the event that the rail service is launched, Indian residents traveling by train between India and Nepal would be obliged to bring either of the following prescribed identity cards in original along with a photo identity card throughout the trip.

Valid national passport Photo Identity Card issued by the Government of India/State Government/Union Territory Administration to its employee’s Photo ID card issued by the Election Commission of India Emergency Certificate/Identity Certificate issued by the Embassy of India/Consulate General of India in Nepal Persons over the age of 65 and under the age of 15 must-have photographic documents to confirm their age and identity, such as PAN Card, Driving License, CGHS Card.

In the case of a family, if one of the adults possesses any of the papers listed in 1–3 above, the other members must submit a picture identity evidence demonstrating their relationship to the family, such as a CGHS Card, Ration Card, or Driving Licence issued by the school/college. They may be permitted to travel if they are provided an ID card.

Both leaders met last year on the margins of the United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow. Earlier this year, the Nepalese Prime Minister was expected to visit India for the Vibrant Gujarat Conference. However, due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, the event was cancelled.