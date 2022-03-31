DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Ramadan 2022: Official working hours announced in Oman

Mar 31, 2022, 08:51 pm IST

Muscat: Several government departments in Oman have announced the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has announced that  all veterinary clinics in the country will remain open from 7:30 am until 12:30 pm during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) announced that the various formations of the Royal Oman Police will operate  from 8:30 am until 1:30 pm from Sunday to Thursday. All other government offices and legal entities will work from 9 am to 2 pm.

Working hours at the private sector’s companies and establishments for Muslims during the Holy Month of Ramadan will be reduced to six hours per day, equivalent to (30) hours per week.

 

