Ramadan 2022: Updated Covid safety rules for Taraweeh, Tahajjud prayers announced in UAE

Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in the UAE announced revised Covid safety rules to be followed inside mosques during Taraweeh and other prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the new guidelines, canned water may be distributed among worshippers in mosques. The practice was suspended in the last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. Taraweeh prayers may be conducted at mosques throughout the holy month and Tahajjud in the last 10 days.

Also Read: Iran slams US administration over newly imposed sanctions

All worshippers must follow social distancing of one-metre inside the mosques during paryers. The time between Azan (first call for prayer) and Iqamah (second call) for the Isha prayer will be 20 minutes. The total duration to perform the Isha and the Taraweeh prayers at mosques has been capped at 45 minutes. The duration of Tahajjud prayers has been capped at 45 minutes.

The copies of the Quran must be are sterilized after each use in mosques. NCEMA also allowed to host Iftar tents in the country. Iftar tents were banned for the last two years.