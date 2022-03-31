Speeding SUV kills man in Delhi; Video surfaces

New Delhi: A 39-year-old man died after he was hit by a speeding SUV in central Delhi on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Girdhari, a mason, and the accused- Arun (27), a resident of Krishan Ganj, Karol Bagh has been arrested

A video of the accident, which took place in Janpath area, went viral on social media. In the video, a red SUV is seen hitting Girdhari while he is crossing the road.

Hit and Run or Intentional: Incident of this morning near Janpath, central Delhi in which one person by name Girdhari, 39 yrs sustained injuries in the accident. He was taken to RML hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. Investigation is on to pic.twitter.com/EPxwQIkUA4 — DILIPKUMAR ?? (@DILIPKUMAR9990) March 30, 2022

Information about the accident at 15, Janpath was received at Parliament Street police station around 8 am, a senior police officer said. Girdhari was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said. A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Parliament Street police station, she said. The accused was driving a rental Thar. He was alone in the SUV at the time of the incident, the police added.