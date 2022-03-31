Sri Lankan Navy arrests 3 fishermen from Tamil Nadu for alleged poaching

The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended three Tamil Nadu fishermen for reportedly poaching in the island’s territorial seas.

According to an official, the three fishermen, aged 30, 35, and 57, were detained late Wednesday night while fishing in Karainagar seas in Tamil Nadu’s Puddokotai district. The fishermen boat was also taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy.

As per Q Branch Police, one of Tamil Nadu Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wings, the detained fishermen were transferred to the Mylatty seaport in Sri Lanka for further investigation.

The Sri Lankan Navy captured four Rameswaram-based fishermen on Tuesday in the Ramanathapuram area of the state. On March 24, they captured 16 fishermen from Rameswaram and Mandapam in Tamil Nadu and seized their two boats. At the border of Palk Bay on February 12, the Sri Lankan Navy also captured 12 Rameswaram-based fishermen and seized their two fishing boats.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law shares adorable pics with husband Rajeev Sen amid divorce rumours

Earlier this year, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on February 4 that Sri Lankan authorities arrest Indian fishermen from time to time for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. ‘As per the available information, 74 and 159 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in 2020 and 2021 respectively’, he stated.