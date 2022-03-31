SRK returns to India after wrapping Spain schedule of ‘Pathaan’

Shah Rukh Khan has returned home after spending over a month in Spain filming ‘Pathaan’. SRK and his manager Pooja Dadlani were sighted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning.

King Khan has been spotted wearing a white tee, blue denim trousers and a black cap in several photos and videos that have circulated on the internet. The actor welcomed his crew and embraced them before getting in his car.

Fans and followers of SRK were enamoured with his airport appearance. A user wrote, ‘SRK slaying’. Another added, ‘He is looking so hot in a white T-shirt’.

Earlier, he stunned everyone with a behind-the-scenes photo from the film shoot, in which he flaunted his eight-pack abs and lengthy hair.

For those who are unaware, SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also star in the flick.