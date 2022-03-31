Woman loses Rs 93,000 to cyberfraudsters after trying to order sweets online

Mumbai: A 49-year-old woman has lodged a complaint, alleging that she was duped for Rs 93,000 as she tried to order sweets online. An FIR was registered on the case at the Marine Drive police station on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the woman, an employee of the Life Insurance Corporation of India office at Churchgate, and her colleagues decided to order sweets from Tewari Brothers Mithaiwala at the Opera House, on March 29. ‘I searched for their number on Google and got a mobile number. On calling this number, a person, impersonated an employee from the shop, picked up. I placed an order for Rs 2,664 but he told me that they do not accept cash on delivery. He asked me to make an online payment’, the woman told the police.

She added that the accused sent her a QR code and after scanning the code Rs 2,664 was deducted from her account. Upon making the payment, the accused instructed her to pay Rs 40,000 as registration fees, which she told her would soon be refunded to her bank account. The fraudster allegedly made the woman pay more in the same manner.

The woman informed that she ended up paying Rs 93,000 after which the accused asked for her bank details like debit card number and CVV number to refund the money. She said that she declined to continue speaking with him. ‘After this I went to the sweet shop, they told me that the numbers on Google were fake. I realised that I had been cheated and immediately contacted my bank and asked them to block the transactions’, she explained to the police.