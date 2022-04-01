Kangana Ranaut praises Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, says ‘nationalism is my favourite subject’

Kangana Ranaut praised the recently released film ‘RRR’ and its director SS Rajamouli. The actress hailed it as a blockbuster in an Instagram video uploaded by a paparazzo account, adding that RRR has everything a film should have. She also encouraged her followers and admirers to see the film.

In the video, Kangana, who is departing the theatre after watching ‘RRR’ was asked by a reporter, what she think about the movie, to which the actress replied, ‘Blockbuster, mast ekdum (Amazing). And nationalism is my favourite subject. Isme sab kuch hai jo hona chahiye ek film me (This has everything that a film should have)’.

Click here to watch the Instagram video

She further added, ‘I think this is ek blockbuster film 3D me itne dino baad dekha humlogo ne (This is a blockbuster movie that we have watched in 3D after a long time). So please jaake dekhiye (So please go and watch it). It’s my most…long live Rajamouli’.

Kangana Ranaut also praised filmmaker Rajamouli on her Instagram Stories. Sharing some pictures, she wrote, ‘SS Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever… He has never ever given an unsuccessful film’.

RRR had a big premiere on March 25 in theatres and has now grossed over 600 crore globally and counting. It was created on a budget of over 300 crore. The RRR Hindi alone has grossed over 100 crore.

Also Read: Researchers finally reveal the first entire human genome

The film is set in pre-independence India and tells the story of legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, who are played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson also star in the film.